Gritstone bio’s (GRTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 87.29% and a negative net margin of 1,117.15%. Analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 4,280,777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 931,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

