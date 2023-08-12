Gritstone bio’s (GRTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 87.29% and a negative net margin of 1,117.15%. Analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.
