Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $478,625.28

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $478,625.28 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,412.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00284695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00779992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00534817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00060103 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00122318 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.