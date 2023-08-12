Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,865. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

