Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,542,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,317,000 after purchasing an additional 223,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

