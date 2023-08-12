GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $6.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GoPro

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 644.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro

(Get Free Report

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.