GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Down 4.1 %

GDRX traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 2,431,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,024. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 250,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GoodRx by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 266,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 76,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GoodRx by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in GoodRx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.