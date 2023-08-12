Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11), with a volume of 463,782 shares trading hands.

Goldplat Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.17 million, a PE ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.69.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

