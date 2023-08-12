Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 59,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUMN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 178.78% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter.

AUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

