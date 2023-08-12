GMT Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GMT Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of META stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.64. 14,030,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,501,383. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.