Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a PE ratio of -53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -177.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 230,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.