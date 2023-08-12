Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
LAND opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a PE ratio of -53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -177.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.