Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 82,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.9% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.