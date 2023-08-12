Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Gevo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. Gevo has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

In other Gevo news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $47,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,227.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gevo news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $47,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,227.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $172,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,247.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,908 shares of company stock worth $329,621. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

