Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Gevo Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. Gevo has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gevo news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $47,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,227.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gevo news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $47,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,227.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $172,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,247.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,908 shares of company stock worth $329,621. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Gevo
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gevo
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.