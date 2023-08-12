General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.67. 2,480,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

