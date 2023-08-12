Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTXGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ GRTX opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

