FY2026 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $20.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.68. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($18.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $28.03 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10).

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.45.

Shares of MDGL opened at $171.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average of $256.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $322.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $124,808,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 392,145 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after acquiring an additional 218,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

