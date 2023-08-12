FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Boosted by Analyst

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Franklin Street Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $205.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,057.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,057.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 918,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,737.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 163,590 shares of company stock valued at $245,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,273,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 405,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 567,314 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 611,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading

