FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Augmedix, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Augmedix in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Augmedix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -0.35. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 1,355.11% and a negative net margin of 57.70%.

In other news, Director Margie L. Traylor purchased 26,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $119,650.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,462.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Augmedix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,170 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 696,400 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the second quarter worth $5,729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Augmedix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

