FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Releases Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 14.46%.

FutureFuel Price Performance

NYSE:FF opened at $7.68 on Friday. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $336.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,421,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

