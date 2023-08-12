FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Decreased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises about 2.7% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.22% of FTI Consulting worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 13.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 464,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FCN traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.31. The stock had a trading volume of 273,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,998. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.