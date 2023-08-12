FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

FTC Solar Trading Up 4.1 %

FTCI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,342,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,013. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $258.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 88.84% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. Analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,890,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,469,622.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,890,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,469,622.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,054,075.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,154,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,678. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 873.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $36,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.