FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Up 58.6% in July

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

ZING opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.