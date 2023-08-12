Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Shares Up 0.6%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.37. 1,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Freedom Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

