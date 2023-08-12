Frax Self Reported Market Cap Hits $810.58 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Frax has a market capitalization of $810.58 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,641,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

