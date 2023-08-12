Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 715 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after purchasing an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,341,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

