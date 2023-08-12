Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (FOSLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 31st

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
FOSLL opened at $17.35 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.
