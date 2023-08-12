Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (FOSLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 31st

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

FOSLL opened at $17.35 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.