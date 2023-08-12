Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Fortress Biotech’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Fortress Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FBIOP opened at $16.88 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.
About Fortress Biotech
