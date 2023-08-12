Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,004 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. 64,371,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,484,544. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

