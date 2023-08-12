Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,913. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,051.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,633,031 shares of company stock valued at $50,171,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after buying an additional 1,358,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

