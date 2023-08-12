Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

FLYW traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. 2,569,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,913. Flywire has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $343,811.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,633,031 shares of company stock valued at $50,171,667 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Flywire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

