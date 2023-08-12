FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.07.

NYSE FLT opened at $265.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $272.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

