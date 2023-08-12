Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.22. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 1,577 shares trading hands.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

