Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.82.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,277.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,277.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

