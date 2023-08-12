First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 411.4% from the July 15th total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.59 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

