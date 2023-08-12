First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

FTCS stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

