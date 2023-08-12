First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (INBKZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance
Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.