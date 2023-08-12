First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (FIZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 15th

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
First Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
FIZN remained flat at $57.50 on Friday. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. First Citizens Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $68.00.
First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
