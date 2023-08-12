Financial Analysis: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) versus Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) and Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Criteo and Propel Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.02 billion 0.83 $8.95 million $0.10 298.80 Propel Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Propel Media.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 5 3 0 2.22 Propel Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Criteo and Propel Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Criteo presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than Propel Media.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Propel Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 0.38% 5.97% 2.89% Propel Media N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Criteo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Criteo beats Propel Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc. operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers. It primarily serves its advertising to users who are part of its owned and operated member-based network. The company also operates DeepIntent platform, which provides a data-driven approach to programmatic advertising that integrates into its data management platform. Propel Media, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Irvine, California.

