FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Raymond James cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get FIGS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIGS

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 39,533 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $278,707.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,843.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,831.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,759 shares of company stock worth $4,181,474 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 376.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.