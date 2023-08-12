Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $217.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.80.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fiesta Restaurant Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.