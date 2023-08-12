Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $217.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

