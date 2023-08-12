Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. 3,654,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,097. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

