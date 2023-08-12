Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,237,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,643,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

