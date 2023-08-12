Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,496 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.82. The company had a trading volume of 692,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.07 and a 200 day moving average of $358.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

