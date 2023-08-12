Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $320.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

