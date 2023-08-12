Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

PYPL stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,419,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,991,228. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

