Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $574,000 in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valaris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE VAL traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $75.34. 1,163,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,655. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
