Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,946 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 115.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.41. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.