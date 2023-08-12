Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,425 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $89.02. 21,998,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,669,986. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.