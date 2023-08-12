Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,977 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.91. 1,192,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,220. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.