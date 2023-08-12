Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) PT Raised to $14.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Shares of FPI opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $548.96 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,838,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 21.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,351,000 after buying an additional 614,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after buying an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.