Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXFY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,152,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,027.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,152,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,027.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,692,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,265,996.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,342,240 shares of company stock valued at $63,301,785. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

